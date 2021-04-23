Convicted postmasters have names cleared of theft

A total 39 former postmasters who were accused of stealing money have finally had their names cleared, after a years-long battle for justice.

The former Post Office workers with accused of theft and false accounting, with some imprisoned, because of a faulty computer system that was installed in 1999.

Between 2000 and 2014, the Post Office prosecuted more than 700 postal workers as a result of the bug in the computer system.

Those wrongly accused spent years trying to clear their names, after convictions left them shunned by their communities and struggling to secure work.

At the Royal Courts of Justice, Lord Justice Holroyde said the Post Office “knew there were serious issues about the reliability of Horizon (the computer system)”, and had a “clear duty to investigate” its defects.

However, the Post Office “consistently asserted that Horizon was robust and reliable” and “effectively steamrolled over any sub-postmaster who sought to challenge its accuracy”, the judge added.

Following the decision Boris Johnson tweeted his support for the postmasters, adding that “lessons would be learnt” to ensure a similar miscarriage of justice did not happen again.

I welcome the Court of Appeal's decision to overturn the convictions of 39 former sub-postmasters in the Horizon dispute, an appalling injustice which has had a devastating impact on these families for years.



Lessons should and will be learnt to ensure this never happens again. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 23, 2021

In a statement issued today, the Post Office chairman Tim Parker said: “The Post Office is extremely sorry for the impact on the lives of these postmasters and their families that was caused by historical failures.

“Post Office stopped prosecutions soon after its separation from Royal Mail a decade ago and has throughout this appeals process supported the overturning of the vast majority of convictions.

“We are contacting other postmasters and Post Office workers with criminal convictions from past private Post Office prosecutions that may be affected, to assist them to appeal should they wish.”