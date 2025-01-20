Contactless train ticketing finally coming to London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport is part of the wider Manchester Airports Group (MAG).

The government has outlined its plans to roll-out contactless ticketing at nearly a hundred UK train stations in 2025, including London Stansted Airport, with a start date less than a fortnight away

The Department for Transport (DfT) said on Monday some 47 stations across the South East would be able to use tap-in and tap-out ticketing by February 2.

The plans were meant to be implemented in September but were pushed back after a cyber attack on Transport for London (TfL).

Among the 47 are dozens of key commuter lines, such as Sevenoaks to London Bridge.

The DfT also confirmed a further 49 stations would benefit from the roll-out later in 2025.

Included in the second phase is London Stansted Airport, which has grappled with bad press following a number of cases in which passengers who were confused whether bank cards could be used for trips from Liverpool Street or Tottenham Hale faced fines.

Stansted’s addition means all London airports will become accessible via contactless for the first time ever this year.

“The ticketing system is far too complicated, so we’re taking the stress out of navigating the labyrinth of fares and replacing it with new technology so passengers can simply tap-in tap-out, while being guaranteed the best fare available at the time on the day,” Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said in a statement.

“This hassle-free technology will simplify thousands of journeys every day for passengers across the South East, and it’s something we will roll out to other cities as soon as we can, unlocking growth across the country as part of our Plan for Change.”

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive of Rail Delivery Group, said: “We want our customers to travel with ease with fares that reflect travellers’ needs post-pandemic.

“We’re delighted that pay as you go technology is being expanded to 47 stations which will provide convenience, simplicity and flexibility, making it easier than ever for customers to pay and travel seamlessly.”