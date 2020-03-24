Contactless spending limit increased in response to coronavirus

The spending limit for contactless card payments will be increased next month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shoppers will be able to spend £45 using contactless payments, up from £30, from 1 April.

The measure was already being considered by the industry but its introduction has been brought forward due to the coronavirus pandemic to reduce the need for physical contact.

However, the new limit will take time to be introduced across all retailers, particularly those facing additional pressure due to the outbreak such as supermarkets.

Stephen Jones, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “The payments industry has been working closely with retailers to be able to increase the contactless payment limit to help customers with their shopping at this critical time for the country.

“This will give more people the choice to opt for the speed and convenience of purchasing goods using their contactless card, helping to cut queues at the checkout.

“The industry continues to work closely with the government and regulators to support customers impacted by Covid-19 and ensure that they can pay in a way that suits them.”

British Retail Consortium head of payments policy Andrew Cregan said: “The last contactless limit increase to £30 took two years to implement but, given the extraordinary circumstances we face today, this new £45 limit will be rolled-out from next week.



“Some shops will take longer to make the necessary changes, given the strain they’re under. In the meantime, most customers can continue to make contactless payments for higher amounts using their smartphone.”

