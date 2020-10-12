Most consumers have been satisfied with safety measures in pubs, bars and restaurants since lockdown lifted, the hospitality sector insisted ahead of new restrictions expected to be announced this evening.

A survey of more than 200,000 customers found that 86 per cent were satisfied with precautions put in place and 88 per cent were pleased with how well staff have followed hygiene practices and UK pub and restaurants.

In total, 92 per cent of visitors across almost 1,200 different venues said safety measures had been clear and 88 per cent thought it was easy to provide track and trace details.

However satisfaction with hygiene at pubs, bars and restaurants dipped from 77 per cent at the beginning of September to 71 per cent at the end of the month.

Consumers said safety remains a top priority as coronavirus cases have continued to rise, according to the research by UK Hospitality, analytics platform Yumpingo and research consultancy CGA.

It comes as the government is preparing to announce a three-tier local lockdown system this evening.

Liverpool’s leaders have been told that the city will be placed in a tier three lockdown.

That would involve pubs, bars, gyms and casinos being forced to close, however restaurants will be allowed to stay open under the plan.

Meanwhile London mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that the capital is likely to face additional restrictions in the future.

CGA research and insight director Charlie Mitchell said: “Venues have been under huge pressure to deliver and communicate safety precautions, and these figures show that consumers are appreciative of the hard work that teams have put in.

“With confidence so fragile and more strict restrictions on trading emerging, all businesses will have to double down on efforts to reassure guests that they are safe and well-supervised places to visit”.

Yumpingo chief executive and founder Gary Goodman added: “It is encouraging to see that the consumer confidence in the hospitality industry as a whole remains so high after three months.

“It really goes to show that the industry is working relentlessly and consistently to keep both consumers and staff safe, while providing a positive and memorable guest experience”

