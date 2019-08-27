Consumer group warns shoppers could be ripped off by supermarket deals

Shoppers are at risk of being ripped off, a consumer watchdog has warned, after an investigation uncovered misleading discounts and special offers at major UK supermarkets.

The probe revealed that some supermarkets offer multi-buy deals that cost more, discounts that refer to a price that is not the most recent and offers in which items are sold at the discount price for most of the year.

Which, the consumer group that conducted the investigation, has urged grocers to follow government pricing guidelines and has called on the competition watchdog to clamp down on rogue deals.

Several major supermarkets were found to be advertising misleading offers four years on from the implementation of new government guidance, Which said.

Rules state that the information retailers provide to shoppers must be fair and not cause a consumer to overspend or buy a product that is inappropriate for them.

Natalie Hitchins, head of home products and services at Which, said: “Many of the big supermarkets are clearly still in the wrong, which numerous examples of dodgy discounts and never-ending offers.

“These retailers must stop tricking shoppers with deceptive deals and spurious special offers – if not, the CMA must intervene to ensure that pricing guidelines are followed”.

Which has reported its findings to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

A CMA spokesperson said: “It is important that special offers are clear and honest so that people can judge for themselves whether they represent good value.

“The CMA has already worked with supermarkets to improve their practices. If consumer law is being broken, Trading Standards Services or the CMA can take further action if necessary.”

