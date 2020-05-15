Congestion charge set to rise 30 per cent after TfL bailout

London’s congestion charge is set to rise to £15 a day from 22 June, it was revealed today, as a consequence of the government’s bailout of Transport for London.

From next month, a 30 per cent increase would see the daily charge rise from £11.50 to £15.

The scheme’s operating hours will also extend to include the weekend, as opposed to just weekdays.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the charge had been suspended as most people were working from home or were travelling for essential reasons.

From Monday, the charge will be reinstated, before the hike next month, as will the ULEZ zone.

A review of the congestion charge was a condition of the government’s £1.6bn bailout of the network, which was agreed last night.

City Hall said that the £15 increase was a temporary measure in order to support the transformation of the capital’s streets into the world’s largest car-free zone.

The reintroduction of the charge is designed to prevent London’s roads becoming full of traffic as people slowly return to work amid easing lockdown measures.

With commuters being urged to avoid using public transport, a rise in driver numbers seems inevitable for those people who cannot walk or cycle to work.

It is estimated that increasing the charge will lower the number of journeys made by car by a third.

City Hall said: “This would significantly reduce air pollution in central London compared to pre-Covid levels and help tackle the climate emergency”.

