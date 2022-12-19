Competition regulator appoints interim CEO to permanent role

Sarah Cardell

The Competition and Markets Authority has appointed its interim CEO to a permanent role.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that Sarah Cardell will take over at the regulator immediately, having been running it since July following Andrea Coscelli’s departure.

Cardell, who has 20 years of experience in the competition and consumer enforcement was previously general counsel at the CMA with leading responsibility for its legal service.

“Having served at the CMA for over 9 years – most recently as Interim CEO – Sarah’s expertise in competition, regulation and digital markets is unrivalled and she will help to ensure the regulator continues making competition work for consumers and businesses. I look forward to working with her closely”, said Grant Shapps.

Cardell said: “It’s an exciting time to be appointed as the CMA’s permanent CEO and I can’t wait to start delivering on the new strategy that we set out last week.”

“We have set out our immediate priorities alongside medium-term ambitions, focusing on the things that are affecting people the most, from the rising cost-of-living to climate change.

“The CMA’s work is vital, particularly as we take on more responsibilities. My full focus will be on delivering positive outcomes for people, businesses and the UK economy, supported by our dedicated and talented teams.”

She was praised by the CMA’s chair Marcus Bokkerink, who said “I’ve been so impressed by Sarah’s steady leadership in the short time we’ve worked together and this appointment is thoroughly deserved.

“Sarah has played a central role in shaping the new CMA strategy so there is nobody better placed to deliver on that strategy and drive ever more impactful outcomes for people, businesses and the UK economy.

“There are certainly challenges ahead but I have absolute confidence that we’ll tackle them head on to ensure that markets are as competitive as possible, and people get a fair deal.”