Commons Defence Chair: More must be done to support Ukraine as Russian troops gather

The UK has been urged to do more to support Ukraine as Russian troops have amassed around its borders.

The call for support comes from the chair of the Commons Defence Select Committee, Tobias Ellwood.

Speaking to the BBC, Ellwood said he suspected an invasion was “now imminent.”

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “taking full advantage of a weakened West,” he added.

“We are looking risk-adverse and somewhat timid… I suspect an invasion is now imminent.

It was important that the UK “step forward” after intelligence services have suggested an invasion or incursion could occur in early 2022.

While Russia has said it is not planning an invasion, Putin has asked Western leaders for certain demands, including that Ukraine not be allowed to join Nato.

“We need to explain it to the British people, we need to explain it to the American people, the consequences… of allowing Russia to advance and change the borders in eastern Europe,” Ellwood said.

“There are ripple effects that affect international security and, by extension, prosperity as well.”

The UK has recently opted to supply Ukraine with defensive weapons and additional troops for training.

However, Ellwood criticised the US’s “timid” approach and implied the US government was focused on domestic issues and foreign policy focused on China and Taiwan.