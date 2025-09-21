Co-op expected to reveal financial hit from cyber attack

The Co-operative Group is expected to shed light on the impact of a damaging cyber attack in its first financial update since being targeted by hackers.

Shoppers were faced with empty shelves and issues with payments during the fallout from the cyber incident in April, as a raft of retailers were hit.

On Thursday, the retail and funerals specialist will reveal its results for the first half of 2025, covering the period when it was hit hard by the cyber attack.

The company shut off parts of its IT systems after the attack, in which hackers accessed and extracted members’ personal data.

In July, the company confirmed that all 6.5 million members of the Co-op had their data stolen in the incident.

Chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said she was “devastated” by the impact of the incident on workers and members.

She told the BBC that “names, addresses and contact information” for all of its members were accessed.

The boss said the hackers created a copy of one of the firm’s files but were unable to attack its platforms further and install planned ransomware.

However, the company has not yet revealed the full financial impact of the crime, which affected store transactions and product availability.

The cyber attack was one of several against UK retailers, with both Marks & Spencer and Harrods also significantly impacted.

Marks & Spencer, which stopped all online sales for six weeks following its hack, said it faced a £300m financial hit.

The Co-op’s cyber incident came amid a challenging period for the retailer, which is facing higher costs and pressure on consumer confidence from the rising cost of living.

Last year, the company reported improved profits but warned in April it would face more than £200m in costs and spending pressures in 2025.

The retail group warned cost hits would include another £80m from the impact of shoplifting across its retail estate, following a similar bill in 2024, and £50m from the increase in national insurance contributions.

The group saw revenues grow by 1.5 per cent on a pro-forma 52-week basis to £11.3bn for last year.

Recent statistics from industry experts at Worldpanel have pointed to weaker sales in recent months.

Figures from earlier this week, indicated that the Co-op saw sales slip by around two per cent over the 12 weeks to 7 September, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The data also indicated that the retailer has lost market share in the UK grocery sector over the past year as a result.

Nevertheless, the data focuses purely on the group’s grocery business and compares the retailer directly with much larger supermarket stores from rivals including Tesco.

By Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor