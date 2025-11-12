ClickUp Acquires $25.4M-Funded Qatalog to Accelerate AI Convergence

ClickUp, the world’s first Converged AI Workspace, today announced the acquisition of Qatalog, the AI-powered work hub with enterprise search and AI agents that attracted investments from some of technology’s most successful firms and founders. This strategic acquisition marks another acceleration of ClickUp’s AI strategy, cementing its leadership in the AI productivity space and unlocking unprecedented value for customers through real AI transformation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112532324/en/

Qatalog, which raised $26 million from elite investors, brings battle-tested AI technology trusted by enterprise customers including Nvidia, Twitter, and Airbnb.

For years, teams have battled the chaos of Work Sprawl – disconnected apps, scattered data, and fragmented processes that silently kill productivity. ClickUp was built to end this chaos by converging all work apps, data, and workflows into a single, unified platform. With the addition of Qatalog’s revolutionary no-index, permission-aware AI search and knowledge capabilities, ClickUp is doubling down on its AI vision, delivering a step-change in how organizations harness the power of their collective knowledge.

“Software is finally converging, and it’s about time,” said Zeb Evans, Founder and CEO of ClickUp. “With Qatalog, we’re not just adding another feature, we’re unlocking the next level of AI transformation. True AI is only possible when it has 100% context. By providing every piece of work, communication, and knowledge, ClickUp’s Converged AI Workspace delivers insights and automation that standalone tools simply can’t match. The future of software is converged and connected, and we’re leading the way.”

The Technology: AI with Complete Context Across 100+ Enterprise Apps

Qatalog’s ActionQuery AI engine – a revolutionary permission-aware search technology – will be deeply integrated into ClickUp’s platform, enabling users to instantly surface information from any connected app without leaving ClickUp. This powers:

AI agents with full business context across 100+ enterprise integrations

across 100+ enterprise integrations Automated workflows aware of every project, conversation, and document

aware of every project, conversation, and document Real-time insights from chat, docs, tasks, wikis, and more—without compromising security permissions

Market Momentum: $300M ARR, 20M Users, Growing Fast

ClickUp’s rapid growth to over 20 million users demonstrates surging demand for unified work platforms. This acquisition accelerates the company’s AI strategy, delivering unprecedented value through real AI transformation – not just features, but fundamental workflow re-imagination.

With technology validated by investors with a track record of identifying market winners, ClickUp is positioned to lead the convergence of enterprise software and AI.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world’s first Converged AI Workspace, bringing together all work apps, data, and workflows. ClickUp eliminates all forms of work sprawl to provide 100% context and a single place for humans and AI agents to work, together. Trusted by more than 20 million users worldwide, ClickUp is on a mission to maximize human productivity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112532324/en/

Contact

Kyle Coleman

ClickUp

press@clickup.com

TweetText

“With Qatalog, ClickUp isn’t just adding another feature, we’re unlocking the next level of AI transformation.”

Company Logo