Cleverly ‘not rushing to judgement’ on Poland missile strike

James Cleverly told MPs today that the UK will help Polish authorities “lead the investigation to establish exactly what happened”.

The UK’s foreign secretary is “not rushing to judgement” on the cause of the missile that killed two people in Poland last night, after Nato’s chief said it was likely an accidental Ukrainian strike.

James Cleverly told MPs today that the UK will help Polish authorities “lead the investigation to establish exactly what happened”.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg today said the blast was “likely caused” by a Ukrainian air defence missile and was not deliberate, after it was widely reported last night that Russia was responsible for the incident.

Stoltenberg said Russia carries “ultimate responsibility” as the Ukrainian missile was launched “to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks”.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was “an unfortunate accident” and that it involved “most probably a Russian-made missile”

Cleverly said: “I think it is wise to advise the House that at this point the full details of the incident are not complete, but earlier today Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general, said there was, and I quote, ‘no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack’.

“Poland will lead the investigation to establish exactly what has happened and the UK stands ready to provide any practical or technical assistance. In the meantime, we are not going to rush to judgment. Our response will always be led by the facts.”

News of the strike last night caused panic across western capitals, after it appeared Russia had fired a missile into a Nato country.

Article 5 of Nato’s treaty states that “if a Nato Ally is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the Alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members”.

However, it is thought unlikely that an accidental missile strike from Russia would have triggered Article 5.

Stoltenberg said: “We have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against Nato.

Read more Ahead of Budget: Millions of terrified businesses fear they will not survive another year

“But let me be clear. This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility, as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.”