City’s CO2 emissions slashed by more than 60 per cent in 15 years

Carbon emissions in the City of London have plummeted by more than 60 per cent in the past 15 years, according to the latest data.

While emissions in Westminster halved in the period between 2005 and 2019, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

It comes as the capital plans to extend its ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ), which will see the zone stretched to London’s suburbs surrounding the North and South Circular roads on Monday, in hopes to cut pollution by another 30 per cent.

The expansion is set to help London mayor Sadiq Khan tackle “the twin dangers of air pollution and the climate emergency”, he said yesterday.

London’s transport commissioner Andy Byford added that the move is “a massive tool in our battle against air pollution”.

Though, Khan is also readying additional measures for if the expansion of fails to sufficiently slash pollution across Greater London, according to the Evening Standard.

The mayor explained he would “micro-target” pollution hotspots in the beyond the North and South Circular roads, adding that “nothing is off the table”.