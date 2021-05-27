The most people travelled into the City of London last week than at any point since the pandemic began last March as life in the capital continues to edge back to normality.

According to the latest figures from Transport for London, there were 258,461 trips made in-and-out of stations in the Square Mile and Canary Wharf on 20 May.

That is more than 50,000 more tap-ins than were recorded the prior week, and the highest in total since 17 March 2020, when the UK was bracing itself for lockdown.

Equally encouragingly, there were around 250,000 trips made on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday last week, suggesting a more sustained return to the office.

Across the whole London transport network there were more Tube journeys made at any time since the beginning of November, when the UK’s second lockdown began.

The figures come with the government set to ease its working from home guidance next month.

More than 28,000 trips were made in-and-out of Bank station, up over 8,000 from the week before. There were also hefty rises at Holborn and Farringdon stations.

Despite the increases, the total number of journeys into the City is still just over a quarter of pre-pandemic levels.

But the rise will give more hope to those depending on commuter traffic for their survival.

Alongside the end of the working from home guidance, numbers should also get a bump next month when the Waterloo and City Line reopens.

The commuter thoroughfare has been shut since the beginning of the pandemic, but TfL recently confirmed that it would open on 21 June.

