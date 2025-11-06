City of London Police commander: I look up to frontline officers

Tor Garnett takes us through her career highs, her favourite coffee spots and what inspires her in this week’s Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Tor Garnett

Job title: Commander National – City of London Police

Previous roles: Head of Central Specialist Crime, Met Police. Deputy Borough Commander for Westminster, Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea, Met Police. Counter Terrorism Senior Investigation Officer, Met Police

Age: 40

Born: Islington

Lives: Clapham Junction

Studied: Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge

Talents: I’ve been trying to learn to do a handstand before 40 – I nearly managed it

Motto: “Violence is a suicidal expression of an unmet need” – Marshall Rosenburg, Non Violent Communication

Biggest perk of the job? Doing fascinating, meaningful work

Coffee order: I don’t like hot drinks

Cocktail order: Gin and tonic

Favourite book: Getting Things Done by David Allen

What was your first job?

Waitressing in a hotel restaurant on the Isle of Wight

What was your first role in the police?

Going to 999 calls as a PC in Hackney – I worked with some incredibly compassionate, hard working and emotionally skilled officers

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the police?

I did a day’s work shadowing of Cressida Dick when I was 15 – I thought her leadership behaviours and sense of mission were phenomenal. I loved frontline policing in Hackney and I’ve loved the leadership roles I’ve done in neighbourhood policing, violent crime, counter terrorism, specialist crime and now leading in the City of London Police as a Commander for our national work on Fraud, Cyber and Money Laundering

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

I love the skyline – particularly as you cross the bridges – I find it both uplifting and calming

And one thing you would change?

Fewer traffic jams – I think it’s great how many people can cycle though, I cycle into work on a ‘Boris Bike’ from Clapham Junction

What’s been your most memorable job interview?

At my uni interview for a science degree they asked me if I knew how a catalytic convertor worked – I did not.

And any business faux pas?

I’m not very good at parking – so parking police cars in tiny London police car parking spaces has often resulted in much hilarity from spectators

What’s been your proudest moment?

Setting up Police Now with my DI colleague Dave Spencer – a 2 year frontline leadership programme for highly able graduates – it’s now in its 10th year, modelled on Teach First, and has seen so many fantastically bright and committed people come into policing to serve

And who do you look up to?

I look up to the frontline police officers and staff who are still driven to drive down crime every shift, are able to remain open-hearted and compassionate despite seeing some of the worst of humanity, and can cheerfully put the public first even when tired, frustrated or scared

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

If you possibly can, try and save 50 per cent of any pay rise you are given in your 20’s as your quality of living will still go up with the 50 per cent you get to spend but you’ll also have some savings

And the worst?

Don’t know

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I’m always optimistic – I believe there is so much opportunity to improve things in policing and for the public

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Pret a Manger – that Italian baguette is the best

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

I’m probably racing to get home for bathtime so somewhere near Bank’s Waterloo + City Line

Where’s home during the week?

Clapham Junction

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Eating pancakes in my pyjamas

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

I’m going to the isle of wight to dig sandcastles with my young daughters