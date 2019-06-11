The City of London wants your views on moving three historic food markets to Dagenham Dock

The City of London Corporation is launching a public consultation on the move of three of its historic wholesale food markets in Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields. In April, the Corporation’s main decision-making body, the court of common council, chose a site in Dagenham Dock as its preferred option for the three markets. The Corporation says that bringing the three markets together in one site will help tackle traffic congestion and improve air quality in the capital. It says it will also provide tenants with better facilities to grow their businesses. Corporation policy chair Catherine McGuinness said: “Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield sit at the heart of London’s food economy, having served our citizens for centuries.“In order to secure their continued success, our preferred site for consolidating the City Corporation’s wholesale markets would offer more modern facilities and space for traders to grow so they can meet changing demands. Following the consultation, and subject to its outcome, the Corporation will bring forward a bill in November 2020 which would allow it to relocate the markets.