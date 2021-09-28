City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Aviva Investors

Asset management firm Aviva Investors has promoted its former head of liquidity and securities finance as its new head of credit.

Based in the capital, Caroline Hedges will lead teams across investment grade and high yield credit, emerging market debt, liquidity and securities finance.

Her appointment follows the promotion of Colin Purdie to chief investment officer of liquid markets in June.

Prior to the new role, Hedges was a portfolio manager for a range of Aviva Investors money market and short duration bond funds.

“Caroline has been part of my leadership team for the past three years, during which time our third-party liquidity business has grown from £3bn to £10bn,” Purdie said.

“She has a clear strategy to take the credit business forward, based on performance, culture, process, a well-defined approach to ESG and appreciation of the competitive environment.”

EMIS

Healthcare software group EMIS has appointed Bupa’s ex-chief people officer to its board as a non-executive director.

Joining at the beginning of October, board veteran Denise Collis brings four decade’s worth of experience to the role.

Before Bupa, Collis held a string of positions from across the 3i Group, EY, Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC.

“Denise has a wealth of HR and remuneration expertise gained from a successful career in people businesses, as well as strong business and commercial experience,” chairman Patrick De Smedt said.

Pacific Asset Management

Pacific Asset Management (PAM) has bolstered its longevity and social change equity team with a new senior analyst from JP Morgan.

Based in PAM’s new London offices, Julia Varesko will be responsible for quantitative and qualitative company analysis, developing customised stock models and making stock recommendations.

Varesko is set to report to team lead Dani Saurymper who joined the asset manager from AXA Investment Managers in July.

“With over a decade of experience, Julia brings an exceptional understanding of global markets, especially within the diversified financials sector,” Saurymper said.