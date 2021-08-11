City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Former Tesco director joins London’s Interpath as special advisor

Christine Cross

London-headquartered firm Interpath Advisory has appointed former Tesco director and retail veteran Christine Cross as a special advisor for the business.

Cross’ extensive non-executive and advisory board experience spans Coca Cola European Partners, Hilton Food Group, Clipper Logistics and Zooplus AG.

The incoming special advisor joins Interpath, formerly KPMG’s UK Restructuring practice, as part of its Advisory Committee to support organisations across the consumer, retail and manufacturing sectors post-pandemic.

“As we emerge from the Covid crisis, I am optimistic that we will see a fast recovery, buoyed by an M&A frenzy that is already underway.

“But we will also see new and innovative deal structures and partnerships come to the fore, with organisations collaborating closely across sectors and platforms. It’s an exciting time, and I see enormous opportunity for the team here at Interpath,” she said.

Cross’ appointment follows that of ex-Lotus Cars CEO Phil Popham who joined the firm in May.

Head of advisory at Interpath, Mark Raddan, added: “Her reputation as one of the foremost advisors to companies across the fast moving consumer goods, retail and manufacturing sectors is second to none, and I know that she will bring a unique and fresh perspective to our conversations with clients around the challenges and opportunities they currently face.”

Savills Earth bags sustainable design director

Dan Jestico

Real estate firm Savills has bolstered its green offering with a sustainable design director who is based in the firm’s Finsbury Circus House office in the City.

Dan Jestico, who joined Savills Earth team in late July, brings more than 17 years experience in delivering net zero buildings or plans.

Joining from Farringdon-based building and planning firm Iceni Projects, Jestico has guided also London’s Great Portland Estates across net zero construction.

“I am excited to be joining Savills at such a critical time for the property industry as it continues to take a more proactive approach to tackling climate change,” the incoming design director said.

Jestico will lead on pre-planning as well as energy and sustainability assessments to ensure all client projects are “futureproofed” and consider the impacts of climate change.

Head of technical sustainability at Savills, Chris Cummings, added that his appointment will strengthen Savills Earth’s technical expertise and ensure that clients successfully meet their net zero ambitions.

Kantar appoints two new global leaders

London-based professional services firm Kantar has posted two new global leads this week, who will bolster brand guidance and mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity.

Leading brand guidance product team, will be Chuck Brinker, who moves from his position as vice president of market research solutions at Survey Monkey.

Joining the firm in September, Brinker will report to Kantar’s chief product officer, Ted Prince.

Prior to Survey Monkey, Brinker spent five years with PR consultancy firm Edelman as senior vice president of its Chicago-based insights business, supporting clients like Adobe, Disney and Starbucks.

“I look forward to joining the team, and delivering a new level of insights and analytics that take advantage of advanced analytics and simulation engines, deeper data integration and greater platform flexibility,” Brinker said.

While Christoph Haschka is set to head up the firm’s M&A division with immediate effect, reporting to Deputy CEO Ian Griffiths.

Most recently CEO of The Food Solutions Group, Haschka has also spent several years as an independent consultant.

The incoming M&A lead said: “Its recent acquisitions illustrate the ambition of the company, and I look forward to building on those successes by identifying and bringing in new capabilities and expertise.”

Outside of the City: PwC strengthens its sports offering

Robert Elstone

Big Four firm PwC has hired the ex-chief executive of Everton Football Club as a senior advisor in the firm’s sports business advisory team on a part time basis.

Joining directly from his role of executive chairman of Betfred’s Super League Rugby, Robert Elstone is set to be based in between the firm’s London and Manchester offices.

“I am excited to join PwC at a time when its sports business is growing from strength to strength,” Elstone said, adding that he looks forward to helping the firm’s clients “capitalise on the stream of emerging opportunities being generated by this dynamic industry.”

The incoming advisor has also held down a senior role at Sky Sports, where he managed the broadcaster’s commercial and media interests in four Premier League clubs.

At PwC, Elstone will use his 25 years experience in supporting the growth of the firm’s sports practice and offer extensive industry knowledge.

Partner at Strategy&, PwC’s strategy consulting team, David Trunkfield said: “His sports leadership experience and deep understanding of the sports sector will be an invaluable asset to us and our clients.”