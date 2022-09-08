City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Constantine Law

Employment and regulatory specialist law firm Constantine Law has poached its latest lawyer from Bird & Bird.

Nicola O’Connor, who brings over 20 years of experience to the firm, will focus on leading internal investigations into regulatory breaches or alleged financial crime including fraud, bribery and corruption, facilitation of tax evasion and money laundering offences.

O’Connor’s appointment takes the headcount of 9 partners, with an all-female team of four senior lawyers within the firm’s regulatory and investigations practice.

“There is no doubt demand for advice on regulatory, financial crime and misconduct matters is a growing market – both for individuals and for businesses,” managing partner John Mayes said. “We are delighted Nicola has decided to join our team which positions us well to deal with this upsurge in activity.”

AllianceBernstein

US asset management firm AllianceBernstein has built out its London office with a managing director to oversee institutions in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Jean-Paul Hobeika, who has previously worked with Candrian Investors and Societe Generale, will oversee the firm’s relationships with institutional investors, working with clients in the region on investment strategy, asset allocation and knowledge sharing.

Hobeika brings more than two decades of experience in the asset management industry and the region, having most recently headed the Middle East department at Northern Trust Asset Management.

“Jean-Paul brings a wealth of knowledge of the industry,” said Willem van Gijzen, head of the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA). “With his input and the creation of our future office, we are convinced we will be well positioned to further unlock the many opportunities in the growing ‘MEA’ region.”

Hunters Law

Hunters Law has poached its latest family department partner from a rival central London law firm.

Olivia Piercy joins from Bindmans, where she headed the family department.

The incoming partner brings experience from financial claims on divorce and surrogacy, as well as cross-border enforcement of financial orders and child abduction work.

“Olivia brings a unique combination of legal talent and business dynamism, making her a fantastic addition to our team at a time of great change and opportunity in family law practice,” senior partner and head of the family department, Henry Hood, said.