City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Westwind Capital

London-headquartered Westwind Capital, a new European private equity real estate investment platform has appointed a chief financial officer and chief operating officer, as it builds out its C-suite.

Stepping into both roles, Mark Terry brings two decades worth of experience in finance and real estate investment management.

Terry, who is a PwC qualified chartered accountant, previously spent 11 years at Tristan Capital, and will help the new firm target life sciences real estate during its post-pandemic boom.

“It was extremely important to me that the first person to join Westwind Capital set a marker for the type of high-quality individuals with deep expertise that will form the bedrock of the team I aim to assemble,” found partner and CEO Daniel Gorzawski said.

“His expertise will be invaluable to achieving our shared ambition for Westwind Capital’s growth.”

Krispy Kreme UK

Krispy Kreme has poached a consumer goods veteran as its new president and managing director for the UK and Ireland, who will step into the roles at the end of the month.

Jamie Dunning, a former director at Mars Retail Group and Cadbury Schweppes, will take over from Richard Cheshire, who recently stepped down from the role after nearly twenty years at the company.

“In Jamie we have a worthy new UK head, and I am excited to see the fresh perspective and wealth of knowledge that he will provide us with as we enter this thrilling new phase of our presence in one of our most valued markets,” chief operating office and global president Josh Charlesworth said.

Akin Gump

Law firm Akin Gump has bolstered its energy and renewables team with a fresh partner.

Alex Harrison previously lead the power, renewables and energy transition practice at rival firm Hogan Lovells.

The incoming partner brings expertise in advising on power generation, energy transition, greenfield and brownfield project development, project and structured financing, and electricity regulation.

“In this period of unprecedented change for the global energy economy, Alex is a significant and timely addition to our firm as we continue to strengthen our global energy transition practice,” chairperson Kim Koopersmith.

“His experience, industry standing and in-depth knowledge are welcomed and will be of huge benefit to our clients.”