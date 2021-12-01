City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Two Magnolias

UK-focused venture capital investor Two Magnolias has posted the former UK head and European president of BP to its board.

Peter Mather, who will chair the board, will help Two Magnolias close its new £50m sustainability and human health focused investment fund.

Read more BP announces plans to turn Teeside into UK’s green hydrogen hub

After stepping down from the oil giant’s leadership team, Mather will lead an advisory board offering senior counsel to the deal committee and the fund’s portfolio of UK scale-ups.

“I am proud to be welcoming such a high-profile and esteemed professional as Peter to Two Magnolias,” co-founder Jessica Rasmussen said.

“His senior corporate experience will be invaluable as we focus on closing the equity gap that exists in early-stage British based businesses and especially those that are driven by making a measurable positive impact on sustainability and human health.”

Sellar

Real estate investor, asset manager and developer Sellar has poached two investment management heavyweights to help drive growth at the firm.

The former global head of real estate at Schroders, Duncan Owen, joins as a non-executive advisor alongside Savills Investment Management’s chief investment officer and deputy CEO, Kiran Patel.

Owen brings a raft of experience from across his time as CEO of Invista Real Estate Investment Management.

While Patel brings more than three decades of experience to the position, with 12 years spent across senior roles at AXA Real Estate, now known as AXA IM Alts.

“Their experience will be invaluable in helping us grow our business, and source capital partners that share our ambition to drive change as we focus on the triple bottom line, placing ESG at the heart of our process,” chief executive James Sellar said.

Air Partner

Aviation services group Air Partner has hired a new chief marketing officer who has worked across Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5, the Eurotunnel – and Victoria Secret’s Beauty launch in Europe.

Mark Aldridge is set to oversee global marketing operations with a core focus on customer, digital and brand.

“With his years of success helping brands define, develop, and implement clear strategies across multiple channels, we are certain he will raise our marketing game and brand recognition as we continue to expand and elevate our services,” CEO Mark Briffa.

Aldridge, who also consulted on a marketing strategy for Marks & Spencer, brings four decades experience to the role.