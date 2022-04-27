City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Intuit

Intuit, the technology platform behind QuickBooks, Mailchimp and Credit Karmahave hired a new vice president and UK country manager.

Jolawn Victor has previously held senior roles at QuickBooks and PepsiCo.

Joining from popular meditation app Headspace, where she was chief international officer, Victor is set to bolster the growth of Intuit’s UK business, which helps small businesses overcome financial hiccups.

“Jolawn is a proven leader with a track record of building high performing teams that scale customer-centric innovation and provide delightful customer experiences, globally,” chief business officer Dan McCarthy said.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank

J.P. Morgan Private Bank has added a senior concentrated positions specialist into its London-based advisor team.

Andrés Cassinello Herrera, who will lead the private bank’s strategic equity solutions in Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMEA), will focus on providing advice and solutions to clients with concentrated equity positions.

Ex-UBS Herrera, previously executive director on the J.P. Morgan corporate and investment bank’s strategic equity solutions team, joins a team of investment and lending advisors and market experts.

“Andrés brings a wealth of expertise in investment banking and private-side structuring solutions for J.P. Morgan’s corporate clients and family offices, which will seamlessly benefit private bank clients,” said Scott Schnipper, head of private bank cross asset solutions.

CBRE

Real estate advisor CBRE has strengthened its life sciences offering with a string of new appointments.

Life sciences capital markets expert John Knight joins the firm as a senior director from Carter Jonas, having previously been a director at BNP Paribas Real Estate.

While Chris Williams joins as head of London and South East life sciences, after leading the firm’s South East tenant advisory team for over 17 years.

Joanne Henderson, head of Life Sciences for the UK and EMEA, said the new appointments “reinforce our commitment to the growing life sciences sector and supporting the evolving needs of our clients who operate within it.”