City Moves: Who is switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

This week we have seen a flurry of new hires across the capital. From a Ritz chairman joining an intelligence firm, to a former Knight Frank executive taking on a leading residential role at Battersea Power Station’s £9bn scheme – March marks a bustling time for the city.

Just Group appoints non-executive director

Kalpana Shah

Specialist financial services firm Just Group welcomed a new non-executive director this week, focusing on segments of the UK retirement income market.

Kalpana Shah, who last year led a voluntary team of actuaries aiding the NHS with analytics and planning at the height of the pandemic, also holds senior positions at various management agencies.

In 2019, Shah was elected to the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries where she is a member of its Audit and Risk Committee.

Over her 25-year career, Shah has chaired and contributed to working parties for the Bank of England, Lloyd’s London and the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Just Group chair John Hastings-Bass said: “I am pleased that Kalpana will become a non-executive director of Just Group plc. She has considerable commercial and insurance experience which will benefit our group and I look forward to welcoming her to the board.”

Ex-HM Treasury economist joins BNP Paribas Markets 360

Paul Hollingsworth

BNP Paribas has appointed former a HM Treasury economist to its chief European economist position at its Markets 360 branch, based in the city.

Paul Hollingsworth joined the bank in May 2018 focussing on UK economics, but will drive the eurozone macro view under his new role.

Hollingsworth will continue to cover the UK economy alongside the European strategy team.

Before BNP Paribas, Hollingsworth held the position of senioir UK economist at Capital Economics.

“With Paul’s enthusiasm, energy and his expertise in both macro and political developments, we are confident the European Economic team will thrive under his leadership,” BNP Paribas chief global economist, Luigi Speranza, said.

Michael Herskovich

BNP Paribas Asset Management announced this morning the appointment of Michael Herskovich as global head of stewardship, replacing Helena Vines Fiestas who departs the asset manager after a decade.

Global head of sustainability at BNPP AM Jane Ambachtsheer said: “Michael is a long-standing expert in the field of stewardship, with strong relationships in the industry.

“He has been instrumental in the development of our ambitious approach to corporate governance and this new role reflects his expertise and ambition in terms of stewardship activity.”

ZEDRA bolsters UK Active Wealth division

David Rudge

Global specialist ZEDRA, a provider of Global Expansion, Active Wealth and Fund Solutions has appointed a new lead to its Active Wealth division.

David Rudge will join with over 15-years of leading business services and will target ZEDRA’s entrepreneurs, family businesses and private clients in and outside of the UK.

Formerly managing director of the Corporate and Private Client business in the UK, Rudge has navigated the merging of several businesses and sectors before joining the global specialist.

“His significant experience in the sector will be invaluable to the firm as we expand ZEDRA’s Active Wealth offering in the UK. This dovetails with our recent strategic acquisitions of Fitzgerald & Law and Inside Pensions Ltd,” ZEDRA CEO Ivo Hemelraad said.

He added: “We now have a significant presence in the country and see London as the key hub for our UK Active Wealth offering, corporate and specialist services.”

Rudge is set to ‘embrace traditional wealth solutions’ to satisfy ZEDRA’s high-net-worth clientele, offering bespoke assets and funds administration.

Ex-Knight Frank residential lead joins Battersea Power Station

Meriam Lock-Necrews

Battersea Power Station welcomes a former Knight Frank expert just as its new head of residential, just before the first residents of the London landmark are to move in.

The Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) has appointed Meriam Lock-Necrews as the residential head who has over 15 years’ experience in the residential property market.

The former partner and head of super prime residential development at Knight Frank, Lock-Necrews will join in spring to oversee the converted station’s fire residents.

Lock-Necrews joins from the sales and marketing arm as chief commercial officer at Goldman Sachs backed developer Riverstone.

The converted 500,000 sq ft space will host residential homes alongside, Apple’s new UK campus.

Despite restrictions, the development company has made over £150m of residential sales in the last 12 months and is set for another strong year in 2021.

Lock-Necrews said: “Leading residential sales at Battersea Power Station is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I am thrilled to be joining the team at such a pivotal time.”

Ritz chairman joins intelligence firm

Andrew Love

Intelligence and corporate security firm KCS Group Europe has appointed Ritz chairman and leisure veteran as a non-executive chairman this week.

Currently senior advisor to The Ritz London, having become Chairman in 2019, Andrew Love brings extensive experience from his 50-year career.

A leisure industry veteran, Love was formerly the managing director of a Ladbroke division which oversaw overseas and UK development when City Clubs was acquired by the Ladbroke group.

Love has also held positions on the boards of casino and leisure groups like Leisure Investments PLC, Suits Ltd, Metropole Hotels and Casinos, Coral Leisure Group Plc and Mayfair Casinos Ltd.

His role at KCS Group Europe will be to utilise his broad network to aid the group in its development of client services.

“Our focus for stable growth continues to be to ensure we align the services we offer in the intelligence arena, where we have expert skills and see continued success, and that of our specialist cyber security team to the specific needs of our partners, clients and their customers,” KCS Group Europe CEO Stuart Poole-Robb said.

“Andrew has an extensive global network and this, together with his proven business reputation, and extensive experience across the hospitality and gaming sectors, will be key as we continue to develop the business,” Poole-Robb added.

M&C Saatchi welcomes new director

Communications group M&C Saatchi has today announced a new of non-executive director and deputy chair of the board, starting today.

Vinodka Murria, who was appointed an OBE in 2018 for services to the digital economy, looks forward to working with budding entrepreneurs.

Murria moves from the Advanced Computer Software Group, which she founded was CEO of until 2015.

Murria said: “As a founder and CEO of technology focused businesses, I am delighted to be working with the company, which is itself driven by entrepreneurs. It is a privilege to be part of the journey, supporting the board in harnessing M&C Saatchi’s creative talent, technology and data and helping to drive its growth ambitions.”

Chairman of M&C Saatchi Gareth Davis added: “Her considerable depth of business experience and skills will be of great value to the board as we move forward with our revised strategy and growth ambitions.”

