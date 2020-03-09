City Moves for 9 March — Who's switching jobs at Quintet, Leo Burnett and R3?

Today’s City Moves includes Quintet, Leo Burnett and R3

Quintet



Quintet Private Bank has announced the promotion of Rachel Macfarlane to group head of legal, with immediate effect. Macfarlane joined Brown Shipley in 2018 with responsibility for legal, corporate secretarial and corporate governance work. Prior to that, she served as legal manager at Santander UK and before that as a solicitor at Cobbetts, specialising in banking law. Maria Leistner, group chief legal officer, said: “I am delighted to welcome Rachel to this role, following a competitive search process that included a range of external and internal candidates. The breadth of Rachel’s experience and her record in delivering — most recently as legal advisory support for the Brown Shipley executive committee — really made her stand out.”



Leo Burnett



Leo Burnett London has appointed multi-award-winning creative Mark Elwood as its executive creative director. Mark was previously executive creative director at Mullen Lowe London, where he oversaw many lauded campaigns including the renowned NHS campaign We are the NHS, which was Adwatch’s most liked Ad of 2018. Throughout his career, he has worked at small and large agencies on an array of both domestic and global businesses for brands such as Cadbury, The British Heart Foundation, Wagamama, The Economist, Guinness, Co-op Bank and the NHS. Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London said: “I’m so excited to have Mark join our crew, someone who lives and breathes creativity, and has the biggest heart for both people and ideas. I think he’s wonderful and the perfect addition to our growing family.”



R3



Liz Bingham has been appointed chief executive of R3, the insolvency and restructuring trade association. Liz joins after a 35-year career in the insolvency and restructuring profession, during which she was a managing partner at EY, and was R3 president in 2013/14. In 2015, Liz was awarded an OBE for services to equality in the workplace, and in 2016 was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws by the University of Bath for her work in diversity in professional services.

She has also won a number of accolades and awards throughout her career, including winning one of the 2012 Women in Banking and Finance Annual Awards, and being included in Cranfield and the Female FTSE’s 100 Women to Watch in 2013. R3 president Duncan Swift said: “Liz’s experience and understanding of R3 and her extensive experience of insolvency and restructuring will be assets to her and to us as she takes charge of R3.”

Main image: Getty