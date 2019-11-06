City Moves for 6 November - Who's switching jobs at Quadrant, Trend Micro and Liontrust Asset Management?

Today’s City Moves includes Quadrant, Trend Micro and Liontrust Asset Management

Quadrant

UK real estate asset management and development company Quadrant has appointed Rowan Jenkins as partner. Rowan specialises in development and project management and brings 25 years’ experience in delivering large-scale retail, commercial and residential developments, including managing acquisitions, concept design, planning approvals and project delivery. Tristram Gethin, founding partner at Quadrant, said: “Having worked on major projects in both Australia and the UK, Rowans joins Quadrant bringing a strong project delivery background, new ideas and a fresh way of thinking to some of our projects such as 30 South Colonnade at Canary Wharf and a number of new acquisitions.”

Trend Micro

Cybersecurity solutions firm Trend Micro has appointed industry expert Jay Coley as its new UK technical director. Jay’s cybersecurity career started with an 11-year stint in the US Navy, during which time he took a degree in Computer Science and Information Technology, before moving into internet service provider network engineering. Jay then worked at Prolexic Technologies where he led the firm’s global security architect team, and was instrumental in growing revenue from $11m (£8.6m) to $70m within just four years. Commenting on his move, Jay said: “Trend Micro’s vision, extensive security portfolio and amazing team proved irresistible to be a part of. I’m excited to help Trend Micro achieve its security goals and vision.”

Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management has appointed Martyn Jones as fund manager on its sustainable investment team. He has also been appointed co-manager of the Liontrust Sustainable Future (SF) UK growth fund, SF European growth fund, the SF Pan-European growth fund and the firm’s UK ethical fund. Martyn has been with the sustainable investment team since 2012, during which he has been responsible for thematic analysis, stock picking and active ownership of several of the firm’s themes. He is currently undertaking a Masters degree in sustainable leadership at the Cambridge Institute of Sustainable Leadership. Commenting on the appointment, Neil Brown, fund manager at Liontrust, said: “Integrating environmental, social and governance factors into fundamental company analysis is detailed and complex work. Martyn’s deep understanding of this dynamic field has been a tremendous asset to the team for many years and we welcome him to fund management.”