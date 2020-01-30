City Moves for 30 January - Who's switching jobs at Digital UK, Aspen and Optilan?

Today’s City Moves includes Digital UK, Aspen and Optilan

Digital UK



Freeview platform operator, Digital UK has appointed Sarah Milton as chief operating officer. Her remit will incorporate the day-to-day running of the Freeview service as well as customer support and experience. Sarah spent 15 years at Channel 4, where she was at the forefront of its digital transformation and video on demand innovation. One of the original team that developed and launched 4oD in 2006, she oversaw its rebranding as All4 and led its rapid expansion across multiple platforms. She also widened the channel’s content proposition to include live TV, exclusive box sets and content partnerships. Sarah started her career at management consulting firm McKinsey, before moving into business development at ITV.



Aspen



Aspen Insurance has announced that Andrew (Andy) Kudera has been appointed executive vice president and group chief actuary as of 3 February. Andy brings 40 years of actuarial experience in the re/insurance industry to Aspen. Prior to managing his own consulting firm, Andy served as executive vice president and group chief actuary at Validus Group from 2010 to 2019. He also held various senior level roles for Fireman’s Fund, Endurance, and KPMG. Mark Cloutier, executive chairman and group chief Executive officer, commented: “Welcoming industry leading experts of Andy’s quality to our team increases our capabilities, allowing us to transform our business, simplify and enhance our operations, and increase accountability across these functions. Andy’s capabilities and fresh perspective will create a strong partnership across complimentary disciplines.”



Optilan



Communications and security technology integrator Optilan has announced the appointment of Bill Bayliss as new chief executive and director of the company. Bill, who succeeds Richard Buckland, has a strong track record of building and leading international companies in the sector. Bill joins Optilan having previously been chief executive of ICR Integrity, the global maintenance and integrity company specialising in the oil and gas and power sectors. Prior to that he was chief of Viking Sea Tech in Aberdeen, the global provider of marine services to the energy industry, and chief operating officer of Topaz Energy and Marine in Dubai. Chairman Malcolm Fallen commented: “We are however pleased to welcome Bill to Optilan and his extensive experience of building and running international businesses, as well as his engineering background, will ensure that Optilan continues to grow in a safe pair of hands.”

Main image: Getty