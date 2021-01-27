City Moves for 27 January: Who is switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

New hires across the capital push towards solving mounting environmental concerns. Meanwhile, Covid-19 antibody test manufacturer boosts its team and LinkedIn strengthens the company’s expansion with a new managing director.

Lombard Odier Investment Managers bolsters its institutional sales team with two senior hires

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) has bolstered its UK and Ireland institutional sales team with two new hires based in the capital.

Chris Vogtherr and Claudia Ziebart joined the team this month to help launch the company’s sustainability strategies to align with the Paris Agreement.

Head of UK and Ireland institutional sales Ritesh Bamania said: “The appointments reinforce our commitment to serving institutional clients with best-in-class investment solutions, underpinned by our company-wide focus on sustainability.”

Vogtherr departs Quoniam Asset Management as executive director of international client relationships and Ziebart joins from Northern Trust Asset Management.

Bamania added: “Global markets continue to move rapidly, and institutional clients need ongoing support from their investment partners in order to identify the opportunities available, while minimizing the risks that ongoing volatility could pose to their assets.”

Savills is on the path to net zero with new appointment

Chris Cummings

Savills grows again this week with expansion among its engineering and design consultancy team, to help clients on the path to net zero emissions.

Chris Cummings joins as head of technical sustainability, based at the firm’s Finsbury Circus House office in the City.

Cummings said: “I am excited to be joining Savills at such a pivotal time for the property industry as it takes a far more proactive approach to tackling climate change.”

With more than 24 years experience across environmental and sustainability delivery, Cummings’ experience has focus on high-rise development – opening potential avenues for sustainable high-rises across London.

Previously working with Hilson Moran and ChapmanBDSP, his expertise will support the firm’s newly launched sustainability hub, which provides expertise in land use, sustainable infrastructure, the decarbonisation of property and energy efficiency.

Head of UK engineering and design consultancy Jarrod Griffiths said: “His appointment is an important step when it comes to supporting our clients with their sustainability and net zero ambitions, further strengthening the expertise and capability we have to offer as part of the energy and sustainability hub.”

New partner joins the Brunswick Group to tackle climate challenge

Brian Potskowski

In another push for environmental improvements, the Brunswick Group has added a new partner to its London office to advise companies on the global response to climate concerns.

The strategic advisory firm has announced Brian Potskowski as partner, who brings over a decade of experience in energy transitioning, energy and climate policies and identifying new investments in renewables.

CEO Neal Wolin said: “Climate change is one of the most urgent issues facing the world today.

“Brian’s broad base of experience on climate will add meaningfully to our capabilities and make us even better placed to help clients take substantive action in the fight against climate change.”

Formerly vice president at energy-focused Riverstone Holdings, Potskowski joins the firm which is a member of the UN’s Race to Zero coalition.

The firm is also a special advisor to the UN High Level Climate Champions for COP26 which will utilise Potskowski’s experience as a former lead analyst for European power markets at Bloomberg New Energy Finance in the City.

Potskowski said: “Tremendous value is at stake for businesses navigating climate risk. With its reputation as the most trusted global firm for critical issues, I can’t think of a better place than Brunswick to help companies chart a path to a net zero economy.”

Covid-19 antibody test manufacturer appoints news CFO

Melanie Ross

After a year of growth, Abingdon Health appoints a new chief financial officer to oversee the company’s Covid-19 antibody test production across the UK and the EU.

The antibody test developer and manufacturer has added Melanie Ross to the board with immediate effect.

Chairman of Abingdon Health Dr Chris Hand said: “Melanie is a highly talented, well-respected and experienced leader and her financial acumen, and track record of helping to grow businesses will be invaluable as we accelerate growth to meet the market demand for high quality and effective rapid tests.”

With experience in managing fast growing businesses, Ross replaces Scott Page who has been appointed to company secretary.

Ross said: “To be part of the development and roll-out the AbC-19TM Rapid Test for antibodies to Covid-19, a powerful diagnostic tool for these times, as well as a portfolio of other Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 lateral flow services in areas such as infectious disease, oncology, and animal health, is something I am relishing.”

LinkedIn appoints Josh Graff as managing director for EMEA and LATAM

Josh Graff

LinkedIn has promoted its vice president of marketing solutions to managing director following the company’s announcement of its talent business teams.

Effective at the end of March, Josh Graff departed his role as marketing solutions vice president for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM) and UK country manager to take over the director position from John Herlihy.

Graff said: “Under John’s Leadership in the region, our business has experienced unprecedented growth, and LinkedIn EMEA & LATAM has scaled to 340 million members who are now using the platform to connect, learn and find new opportunities.”

New teams under the leadership of Jon Addison will facilitate LinkedIn’s talent businesses and strengthen the company through a year of transition.

Talent solutions, learning solutions and Glint are teams across EMEA and LATAM that will come into force in July.

After five years at the company, Herlihy will focus on his non-executive directorships with emerging smart-tech companies as the tech industry flourishes out of the pandemic.

Herlihy said: “I couldn’t think of anyone better than Josh to take on the role and lead the next phase of our business, which has never been so relevant as it is today.

“LinkedIn has a unique culture which is at the heart of its success and I want to thank every single member of the team for their role in getting us to where we are today and carrying on this great journey.”

