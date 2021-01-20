City Moves for 20 January: Who is switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Real estate and construction companies appear to be bustling in the capital with new projects and appointments across the UK.

This week, Cromwell, Redrow and Savills boosted their firms with new appointments and the Institute of Directors is searching for a new City veteran lead.

Cromwell appoints new European Managing Director

Pertti Vanhanen

Real estate investor Cromwell is to hand over the position of managing director of the company’s European arm to Pertti Vanhanen.

Transitioning into the London-based role at the end of March, Vanhanen will take over from Mark McLaughlin to manage the company’s €3.5b worth of real estate.

Moving from his position as Global Co-head of Real Estate at Aberdeen Standard Investments, Vanhanen takes 30 years of industry experience to Cromwell.

Read more: New chief exec for Vauxhall as UK investment decision looms

Artemis strengthens its distribution team

Iain MacPherson

Artemis is set to bolster its distribution team in March this year with new addition Iain MacPherson, who will join the company as a sales director.

MacPherson joins Artemis’ London distribution team from asset management group Comgest, where he was responsible for intermediary sales in London, Dublin and the Channel Islands.

The firm’s head of intermediary sales, Adam Gent said: “We are delighted to have attracted someone of Iain’s experience, reputation and talent. He will help us build on our offering to clients as we continue to deliver differentiated, active investment management components and solutions.”

Former Vodafone marketing head joins Merkle’s Pegasystems partnership

Simon Esland

Former head of marketing technology strategy at Vodafone, Simon Esland, has been appointed VP practice lead for Merkle’s partnership with Pegasystems.

Having previously led global Pega implementations at Vodafone, Esland will focus on developing ‘Marketing Decisioning’ practice for Merkle’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) business.

Esland is set to lead Pega’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) units and will report directly to SVP practice lead Ben Gott.

Gott said: “I have no doubt that with Simon’s knowledge, ability and leadership, he will make a great success of his new role, deploying the most experienced Pega team in the UK across EMEA, and putting transformational work at the heart of our CXM business.”

Read more: Vodafone secures £30m government funding to develop remotely-operated drones

New head of land at Redrow

Tom Hughes

Housebuilder Redrow has appointed Tom Hughes to join its Eastern division as head of land.

Previously a senior land manager at Berkeley, Hughes will drive new homes delivery across North and East London, Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk.

With over 15 years of property experience, Hughes was a “natural choice”, managing director Tom Wright said.

Hughes said: “Redrow’s focus on placemaking and the quality of its house types were key reasons for me wanting to join the business, and I look forward to working with the Redrow team in driving forward the land acquisition strategy.”

Read more: Business directors removed from UK travel exemption list

New director joins Savills in boost for new builds

James Wilkins

In another move in real estate this week, Savills appointed James Wilkins as director at the firm’s head office in London.

Expanding its building and project consultancy team, Wilkins will aid the project management team by pushing alternatives like build-to-rent and healthcare properties.

Head of the London project management team Paul Davies said: “We are very pleased to welcome James to Savills. His experience and expertise in the alternatives sector will undoubtedly help to boost this important growth area for the division.”

With over a decade of experience, Wilkins is coming from independent consultancy Tower Eight where he oversaw Scotland Yard, Mayfair and Wembley Park projects.

Read more: Real estate giant Savills reports ‘extraordinary rebound’ for markets outside London

IoD launches search for London chair

The Institute of Directors (IoD) is hunting for a new regional chair for London following the step-down of current chair David Stringer-Lamarre.

Upon the completion of Stringer-Lamarre’s three-year term, the position will be open to IoD members living and working in the capital.

David Stringer-Lamarre said: “This exciting opportunity comes as we see grounds for cautious optimism about the year ahead. My successor will inspire members, be an advocate for them and the IoD’s mission for high-skilled directors, enterprise and good governance.”

Leading one of IoD’s largest regions, the successor will be a City veteran providing connections, professional development and influence to its thousands of members.

IoD head of English branches Natalie Sykes said: “This is a highly esteemed position within the London business community. We are looking for a well-connected and pragmatic individual who wants to build their profile and become the voice for London directors, as we put members at the heart of our new IoD structure.”

Read more: More talk, more walk – DiverCity Podcast returns