City Moves for 13 February - Who's switching jobs at Saatchi & Saatchi, Bidstack and Vortexa?

Today’s City Moves includes Saatchi & Saatchi, Bidstack and Vortexa

Saatchi & Saatchi



Saatchi & Saatchi London has announced the appointment of Rodrigo Castellari as creative director and head of art. Rodrigo joins from F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi Brazil, where his work has been recognised by Wood, Graphite and Yellow Pencils from D&AD. He has been awarded several trophies from Cannes Lions, The Clios and London International Awards, and multiple accolades from the Festival Iberoamericano de Publicidad (FIAP). He has served on the Cannes Lions Film jury, D&AD Mobile jury and the One Show Design jury. Guillermo Vega, chief creative officer of Saatchi & Saatchi London commented: “The Saatchi & Saatchi network gives creative talent countless opportunities and we are very excited to have Rodrigo join us in the UK. With his unique approach to craft across multiple disciplines, we know he will take our client work to new creative heights.”



Bidstack



In-game advertising group Bidstack has announced the appointment of Andrew House to its advisory committee. Andrew has extensive experience in the field and began working with Sony when he joined its international PR team in Tokyo in 1990. Five years later he moved over to the Playstation division, which at that time was in its fledgling stage of operation, with the task of increasing Playstation’s audience from young gamers to mainstream consumers. He was then promoted to vice president of marketing for Sony Entertainment Corporation Americas . Following that, he served as chief marketing officer for Sony, and he then went on to serve as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe before leading as group CEO between 2013 and 2017. James Draper, CEO of Bidstack, commented: “It’s a bit of a pinch yourself moment for me — and a huge coup for the company. As the man who not only led the resurgence of Playstation in this console generation, but also diversified their product offerings globally he will be a valuable asset.”



Vortexa



London head-quartered energy intelligence startup Vortexa has announced the hire of Jacques Gabillon as a member of the board. Jacques brings 30 years of experience over a distinguished career in the commodities industry, having previously served as global head of commodities for Goldman Sachs. Commenting on his new appointment, Jacques said: “In today’s fast-paced, complex energy markets where intelligence defines success, we’re seeing unprecedented innovation in global commodities trading. Vortexa are right at the forefront of this and I am excited to have joined the board.”