City law firm to investigate senior staff over claims lawyers mistreated waitress

A TOP CITY law firm has launched an investigation after a Cardiff restaurant owner accused its senior lawyers of acting inappropriately during a leadership dinner.

The investigation comes after Lee Skeet, the owner of Cardiff restaurant Cora, said a waitress at his restaurant was “talked down to” and “disrespected” by senior lawyers from London-listed law firm Ince.

A waitress was also told to “stick her schnoz” in a bottle of wine, after the six-person party complained about the quality of their eighth bottle.

The chef also complained that the group had not left a tip, though City A.M. understands this was a misunderstanding.

Skeet originally tweeted that he was going to refund the entire bill to the Ince team, but has since changed his mind.

Ince has recently completed the acquisition of corporate adviser Arden in what is believed to be a first for the industry.