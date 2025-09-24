City AM The Magazine celebrates the arrival of autumn with a bumper new edition

Usain Bolt covers the Autumn edition of City AM The Magazine, free to collect from The Royal Exchange and distributed by hand across the capital

City AM The Magazine, Autumn edition, will be on the streets from Monday, or pick up a copy at The Royal Exchange. Past issues, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Daisy Ridley, Erin Doherty and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer are available to read online

It’s officially autumn, heralding the return of knitwear, overpriced guilty pleasure spiced lattes, and City AM The Magazine. Our quarterly luxury lifestyle tome lands this Monday, 29 September. Find it hand-distributed for free in the mornings from 8 to 10am at major London Tube stations including Bank, Liverpool Street, King’s Cross and Green Park.

If you work from home or don’t happen to exit the Tube at the right time to find a distributor, you can find City AM The Magazine at its permanent home at The Royal Exchange. Two bins full of magazines are at the building’s rear exit near the Oeno House wine bar and shop, you’ll spot them on the left as you leave the Royal Exchange’s inner atrium.

City AM The Magazine, Autumn edition: hand distributed across the capital

In the Autumn edition, 100 pages of stories to curl up in a City wine bar with, including an interview with our cover star, Usain Bolt, who tells us how he’s enjoying life in the slow lane after years of being paid the big bucks to run extremely fast.

Elsewhere, City AM The Magazine’s editor Steve Dinneen does a deep dive into the murky world of AI and how it is influencing journalism, I explore whether little rubber ducks can solve loneliness and we go on a whistlestop tour of female corporate fashion from the 1970s until now, asking whether we’ve finally landed at a sartorial end point.

Also in the Autumn edition, an interview with leading Irish actor Owen McDonnell, who tells us about starring opposite the legend that is Brendan Gleeson in this month’s hyped West End opening, The Weir, a piece on London’s occult bookshops and an examination in why sound seems to have become the luxury wellness industry’s latest frontier.

All this, alongside travel inspiration, motoring, watches, restaurants, the rise of CDs, and whether or not we should mourn the loss of WH Smith. Forget cuffing, this season’s partner is in paper form.

• City AM The Magazine is available for free from The Royal Exchange. Find them stacked up as you exit the back of the atrium by the Oeno House wine bar.

• The Magazine will be hand-distributed across central London Tube stations from Monday 29 September

• To read this magazine online, as well as older editions, visit cityam.com/the-magazine