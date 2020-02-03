Citigroup names new treasury and trade head for Britain and Europe

Citigroup has appointed Peter Crawley as its new head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) for Britain and Europe.



Crawley, who has been Citigroup’s TTS head for Sub-Saharan Africa since 2013, will take up the new role in April, according to an internal memo.



He will be responsible for “for driving the business strategy, new business development, product innovation, client experience agenda and the delivery of the financial plans for TTS” in Britain and across Europe, the memo said.



Crawley will report to Citi’s TTS Head EMEA Ebru Pakcan, and will remain a member of its TTS EMEA executive committee, it said.



The memo, signed by Pakcan and Citi’s Sub-Saharan Africa head Akinsowon Dawodu said Crawley “has been a pillar” of its Sub-Saharan African business.



“His ability to find the balance between promoting business innovation and the safety and soundness of the franchise will be greatly missed. We wish to place on record our sincere thanks to him for his work to date while looking forward to his future contributions.

