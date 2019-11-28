Londoners face disruption on one of the capital’s busiest railway lines starting on Monday, after talks between the rail union and operator South Western broke down again today.



The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ (RMT) union confirmed this afternoon that it would go ahead with the 27-day strike, which will cause delays for commuters and Christmas shoppers alike.

It dashes hopes that RMT and South Western could come to an agreement in last ditch negotiations which took place today at conciliation service Acas.

More to follow.