Christmas adverts 2019: John Lewis unveils Excitable Edgar campaign

John Lewis has unveiled its highly anticipated Christmas advert this morning, telling the story of a little girl and her accident-prone dragon Excitable Edgar.

In the two minute 30 second clip, which marks the department store’s first joint Christmas marketing campaign with Waitrose, viewers see Edgar accidentally derail Christmas festivities with his fire breathing tendencies.

Edgar accidentally melts an ice rink, reduces a snowman to a puddle and sets the village’s Christmas tree alight, before shutting himself away.

The advert, which is set to REO Speedwagon’s Can’t Fight This Feeling covered by Dan Smith from Bastille, comes to its typically heartwarming conclusion when his best friend Ava presents him with a Christmas pudding to light up, allowing him to take part in the festivities.

Martin George, customer director at Waitrose, said: “The magic of friendship and making our loved ones feel special, are some of the most wonderful things about this time of year.

“The Christmas pudding in the final scene is not just the showpiece of a spectacular feast which brings all the villagers together. It’s a reminder that a thoughtful gesture – whether that’s a delicious meal or a special gift – can mean so much.”

John Lewis customer director Craig Inglis added: “It started from a spark of an idea – a little dragon’s excitement about Christmas – and became the story of how someone goes the extra mile for their best friend to give just the right gift.

“It’s a funny, heart-warming story that will resonate with our customers as they seek out the perfect gifts for their loved ones this Christmas.”

The advertising campaign was launched on social media this morning, and will make its television debut on Saturday evening during ITV’s The X Factor: Celebrity.

John Lewis and Waitrose have also teamed up with ITV to create Edgar the Dragon animations to appear within the channel’s editorial and programme announcements throughout December.

The retailers have launched a selection of Edgar merchandise including a cuddly toy and children’s pyjamas.

