Chinese Covid vaccine prevents severe illness in all cases, study finds

The vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech prevents hospitalisation and severe illness in all cases, researchers said on Wednesday.

Murat Akova, head of the third phase trials in Turkey, said CoronaVac has an 83.5 per cent efficacy.

Six people were hospitalised, but they were all in the placebo group.

Read more: See EU later: Austria forges vaccine alliance with Denmark and Israel

The figure was less than the original finding of 91.25 per cent protection.

The rate is based on participants who presented at least one coronavirus symptom along with a positive test after 14 days of a second vaccine dose.

Soon after the release of preliminary results, CoronaVac received emergency approval from Turkish authorities.

Turkey has already administered more than 9 million doses of the vaccine, and more than 2 million people have received their second jab.

Read more: Almost 20.5m Brits have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine