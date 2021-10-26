China shut out of UK nuclear plans as Kwarteng sets out new funding model

Britain’s nuclear energy programme is being rebooted with a new funding model to shut out Chinese companies and replace its ageing power facilities.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has unveiled a bill to revamp the way nuclear facilities are funded following the cancellation of recent projects.

He is hoping to attract investors from the UK, US and elsewhere before the country’s current reactors retire by 2035.

The decision will allow the government to push out Chinese state-owned CGN group from its involvement in the £20 billion Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk.

The Nuclear Energy Financing bill will utilise a funding model known as the regulated asset base (RAB).

It has been used for other recent infrastructure projects, such as Heathrow Terminal 5 and the Thames Tideway tunnel.

Under the plan, consumers will contribute upfront to the cost of new nuclear power projects during their construction phase.

Britain’s seven nuclear plants provide around 17 per cent of its electricity needs.

However this will fall by almost half by 2024, as further plants are due to shut between then and 2030.

This is despite the announcement of a new plant at Hinkley Point.

More to follow.