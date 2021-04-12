China considers mixing Covid-19 vaccines to increase protection rate

China’s top disease control official has said the country is considering to mix Covid-19 vaccines as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy.

“Giving people doses of different vaccines is one way to improve vaccines that “don’t have very high rates of protection”, Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, without specifying whether he was referring to foreign or domestic vaccines.

“Inoculation using vaccines of different technical lines is being considered,” Gao told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

