Chief of PageGroup recruitment firm reveals plans to step down after 16 years at the helm

The chief executive of PageGroup recruitment firm has revealed plans to to step down after 16 years at the helm.

The announcement was made after the company had record results in the first quarter of the year, with almost £260m in gross profit, up more than 40 per cent on 2021.

Making the announcement about Steve Ingham’s departure, the group said it was now an “appropriate time” to look for a successor, and that he will remain in charge until a new CEO is in post.

He commented, he was “privileged” to lead it since 2006 and that he “will continue to pursue relentlessly our vision and will look forward to handing over the reins of this incredible company to my successor in due course.”

The professional recruitment company registered gross profit over £100m in a month for the first time, and record performances in 19 countries it operates in.

PageGroup’s chair, David Lowden, Chairman, praised his “contribution and leadership” upon his departure.