Chief executive of recruiter Staffline resigns after string of profit warnings

Staffline has announced the resignation of chief executive Chris Pullen, weeks after the recruiting firm issued a profit warning due to an ongoing accounting review.



The company had warned last month that annual adjusted profit would be materially below prior forecasts. The company issued three profit warnings in 2019, delayed publishing its annual results, and its auditor, PwC, resigned.



Pullen, who led the firm for two years, will continue to lead Staffline while it searches for a new chief executive, the company said.



In an update to the stock exchange this morning, Staffline said its outlook for 2020 remains unchanged and in line with expectations, adding: “albeit the group continues to operate in a competitive environment”.



Tracy Lewis, non-executive chair of the company, said: “I would like to thank Chris for his contribution to the business as both chief executive and previously finance director.”



“Chris has led the business through very difficult circumstances and we wish him well for the future. I look forward to announcing a new chief executive in due course.”

Staffline shares were flat in early trading.

