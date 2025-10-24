Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2025 review: The American dream

Before we begin, a quick note on pronunciation when talking about the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Make sure you ignore any British English instincts, and instead refer to this model as a ‘Zee-Oh-Six’.

It’s an important reminder that, while Chevrolet may have built the eighth-generation Corvette in right-hand drive for global markets, this is still an all-American icon at heart.

That said, the Z06 has taken considerable inspiration from European supercars, owners of which may have previously scoffed at the notion of being challenged by a car from Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Z06 is the range-topping model in the UK Corvette lineup, above the entry-level Stingray and hybrid E-Ray. Like the other two models, the Z06 comes in both coupe and convertible body styles.

Corvette: Mayhem in the middle

When developing the latest Corvette as a mid-engined sports car, Chevrolet’s engineers had the Z06 foremost in their minds. General Motors felt the traditional front-engined layout had reached the upper limit of performance. Moving the motor to the middle would, in theory, create an even more dynamic Corvette.

Chevrolet has not plonked just any V8 into the Z06, though. This is an entirely new engine, known as the LT6 or Gemini. Displacing 5.5 litres, it uses a flat-plane crank design usually associated with European rivals.

The LT6 generates 670hp in American-spec cars, but European regulations see Z06 models capped at 632hp and 489lb ft of torque. This is still enough to make it the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated V8, however.

Other changes versus the Stingray include a wider body shell and stiffer suspension with standard magnetic dampers. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes are a £6,940 option.

Racing to the redline

Maximum power from the LT6 engine arrives at a heady 8,550rpm, meaning the Z06 dismisses any stereotypical ideas of lazy, low-revving American V8s. Explore the top end of the rev range and you’ll hear a Corvette making a similar sound to a mid-engined Ferrari.

As a side note, the addition of gasoline particulate filters means European Z06s go without the four central tailpipes found on American models. Expect aftermarket exhaust manufacturers to do a roaring trade with Corvette owners looking to unlock more decibels.

On the road, the Z06 demands you work hard to extract maximum performance, rather than relying on V8 torque to do the work. With peak twist not achieved until 6,300rpm, you have to bury the long-travel accelerator all the way to the floor and work the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The latter shifts rapidly using the carbon fibre paddles behind the steering wheel. Still, you will find yourself clinging onto gears for as long as you dare to keep the LT6 engine on the boil.

A track car tamed for the road

Driving the Z06 like this is a raw, visceral experience that requires concentration and commitment. The hybrid-assisted Corvette E-Ray feels effortlessly faster on the road. Still, the ability to accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.1 seconds and reach 186mph means the Z06 is hardly slow.

At 1,800kg, the Corvette Z06 is also no featherweight, adding to the need to extract every last horsepower. Chevrolet’s engineers have done an impressive job of disguising this mass, with a sense of agility and alertness relayed through the (strangely square) steering wheel.

Our test Corvette was fitted with track-ready Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyres. Even with 632hp on tap, the semi-slick Michelin rubber never gave any hint of being overwhelmed on the road, underlining how high the Z06’s limits are.

Unless you have regular access to a race track, in fact, you’ll have to live with the knowledge that you are not making full use of the Corvette’s potential.

Z06: Engage ‘Z’ mode

Ride comfort seems an unusual highlight for a circuit-focused supercar, but it deserves a mention here. The magnetically adjustable dampers do an incredible job of adapting to rough tarmac, with a noticeable difference when swapping from Tour to Track mode, for instance.

Multiple driving modes give the Z06 a broad spectrum of character, along with a configurable ‘Z’ mode that allows you to tailor features such as throttle sensitivity and steering weight to your personal preferences. Select Tour mode, dial down the tempo of the LT6, and this V8 supercar will cruise with ease.

You’ll also enjoy a cabin that feels comfortable and well-made, with highly supportive seats and an easy-to-use 12-inch digital instrument panel. There is a plethora of standard equipment, including a Bose sound system, head-up display and 8-inch infotainment screen. It makes for a rather luxurious take on the track-day special.

Corvette: Still much cheaper Stateside

What makes the Corvette Z06 stand out against its peers is pricing. Amongst the exotic cars that could be considered rivals, the American machine is something of a bargain.

Offered solely in top 3LZ trim, the Z06 comes with a starting price of £182,920 for the coupe. By comparison, a McLaren 750S requires more than £250,000, while a Ferrari 296 Speciale costs upwards of £350,000.

Back in the United States, a Chevrolet dealership will ask the equivalent of just £99,900 for a Corvette Z06 in 3LZ trim. Yet we should perhaps be thankful that the Z06 is even over here, let alone in right-hand drive. All UK-supplied Corvettes come with a three-year or 62,000-mile warranty.

Verdict: Chevrolet Corvette Z06

In moving to a mid-engined layout, Chevrolet has sought to emulate some of the world’s best performance cars. Viewed in the context of the Z06’s asking price, General Motors can congratulate itself on a job well done. That the Corvette now comes with its steering wheel on the ‘correct’ side is an added bonus for UK enthusiasts.

Before we drove the Z06, five-time Le Mans winner Oliver Gavin explained that this was the most track-ready Corvette to date. There is no denying this, with the mid-engined layout and flat-plane V8 creating a formidably fast supercar.

Such is the Z06’s inherent adaptability, though, this is a track special that could be solely driven on the road. But such treatment would do the Corvette a disservice, such is the huge, track-ready potential Chevrolet has engineered into it.

For those unlikely to frequent a racetrack, the hybrid-assisted Corvette E-Ray looks like a smarter choice. However, that does nothing to diminish the ability and appeal of the Z06, nor its celebration of the naturally aspirated V8 engine.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ

PRICE: From £182,920

POWER: 632hp

0-62MPH: 3.1sec

TOP SPEED: 184mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 17.1mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 377g/km