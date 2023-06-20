Chesspiece looks the right move in competitive Vase

Godolphin-retained rider James Doyle will partner Chesspiece in the Queen’s Vase

WHILE it occupies a later position on today’s card than in the last few seasons, the Group Two Queen’s Vase (5:35pm) looks a contest well worth waiting for.

A field of 14 lightly-raced individuals are set to go to post for a race that often comes down to staying potential, as has been proved in recent seasons with several winners of this contest going on to triumph in the St Leger in September.

Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov managed that feat last season, but before that it was largely the preserve of Aidan O’Brien-trained runners, namely Kew Gardens and Leading Light.

Indeed, the master of Ballydoyle has a superb record in this race, winning it five times in the last 10 years, and that entitles his runner, Peking Opera, to plenty of respect.

He won well at Naas in a Listed race on his reappearance and should stay all day, but I’ll be looking elsewhere on this occasion.

In a race that can get tactical, the one I like is CHESSPIECE, at around 7/1 each-way with Star Sports.

Simon & Ed Crisford’s runner was a good winner on debut at Newcastle last November, beating a fair yardstick in Hadrianus, who has gone on to advertise the form well this season.

Things didn’t quite go to plan on reappearance, when sent off the 5/2 second favourite for a competitive small-field novice at Newbury over 10 furlongs.

He always looked to be struggling to hit top gear in soft ground that day, and while he stayed on for third, the winner Military Order wasn’t for catching.

Stepped up to 1m4f at York last month, he posted a much-improved effort, coming from off the pace to stay on well and lead in a contest that is sure to throw up future winners.

That indicated to me that he’ll handle this 1m6f trip, and clearly Godolphin thought so too, as the boys in blue have purchased him ahead of this meeting.

If taking another step forward from last time, he should hold a strong chance.

Of the others, Gregory was impressive at Goodwood last time, but is far too short for me at around 7/4, while Circle Of Fire probably has a bit to find on form.

Today’s card begins with another of Ascot’s famous sprint contests, the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes (2:30pm) over the flying five furlongs.

This isn’t a contest to be too dogmatic about, with 28 two-year-old fillies set to take their chance and I’m happy to play two each-way.

Karl Burke won this race last year with a classy sort in Dramatised and given the strength of his juveniles this season, there’s plenty to recommend BEAUTIFUL DIAMOND.

She looked a filly with a bright future when winning on debut at Nottingham, and while she might not be the biggest price, she’s well worth siding with at around 4/1, with some firms paying five places.

At bigger prices – around 25/1 – look to the Andrew Balding-trained FLORA OF BERMUDA, who seems certain to appreciate the blistering early gallop they usually go in this contest.

She’s still a maiden after two starts but appeared unlucky when never getting the splits in the Hilary Needler at Beverley when last seen.

She finished with a late rattle there, and if she can do so again, she could well pick up the leaders at the finish.

POINTERS

Beautiful Diamond e/w 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Flora Of Bermuda e/w 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Chesspiece e/w 5.35pm Royal Ascot