Cheltenham Diary

‘Roar Remix’ by UK producer DJ Cuddles

NEW ‘TRACK’ FOR 2023 FESTIVAL

You’ve got the New Course and the Old Course, but there’s another track that everyone’s talking about at Prestbury Park this year.

In conjunction with The Jockey Club, UK producer DJ Cuddles has remixed the famous Cheltenham Roar to create a dance anthem titled ‘Roar Remix’!

Whether you wince, laugh or enjoyably bob your head to the 130BPM electronic melody, it’s certainly a bit of fun.

William Hill have even offered odds of it making the UK Top 10 at 3/1, but we’re not sure it’s going to be knocking Miley Cyrus off of top spot.

ROB BURROW APPEAL HOPING FOR OVERDRIVE

There’s an extra incentive to cheer home the Mark Walford-trained Into Overdrive in today’s Ulitima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

Champion jockey Brian Hughes has picked the 8/1-shot as his €500 charity bet with bookmaker Novibet.ie.

Speaking on the Irish bookmaker’s Champ On Cheltenham podcast, Hughes said:

“He has the sort of profile that looks just right for this and 8/1 looks very generous. I’ve been moved by Rob Burrow’s battle with MND and hope Into Overdrive can give everyone a little bit extra to cheer at Cheltenham.”

The full pod is available on YouTube.

GUINN-FLATION ON THE RISE

What do you expect to pay for a pint these days?

Six quid, or maybe £7.50 if you’re at the Cheltenham Festival this week, but those in Fitzdares’ on-course club in the Orchard could be sipping on something a bit special.

Coming in at a whopping £20 and recognised as the most expensive pint of the ‘Black Stuff’ ever sold at the track, the bookmaker’s 50/50 concoction of English Sparkling wine and Guinness should slide down nicely… especially if you’re backing some winners!

BLING ON THE GOLD CUP

With two more years of Cheltenham Gold Cup sponsorship in the bag, fine jewellery company Boodles welcomed a human and equine star of the race to London for a special photoshoot.

Gold Cup-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore and the now-retired 2018 hero Native River, one sparkling in jewels and the other with his customary sheepskin noseband applied, celebrated the deal outside Boodles’ New Bond Street showroom.

Blackmore made history 12 months ago by becoming the first female jockey to win jump racing’s blue riband event and Boodles MD Michael Wainwright was more than happy to extend his company’s partnership with the race.

“The whole experience was fabulous for Boodles,” said Wainwright. “And for me personally it provided one of the best days of my life.”