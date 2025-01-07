Charm the Silver Lining to Kempton rain clouds

My Silver Lining is bidding for back-to-back wins in Warwick’s Classic Chase.

RECENT weather has wreaked havoc on the fixture list with wind, rain and snow battering Britain’s racecourses since the turn of the year.

With the forecast remaining unsettled this weekend’s fixtures could well be in the balance, and if key meetings at Kempton and Warwick do get the go-ahead, then racing is sure to take place on heavy, stamina-sapping ground.

Kempton’s Lanzarote Hurdle (3.18pm) is often run at an end-to-end gallop and testing ground can make it a real stamina test over two miles five furlongs.

That was certainly the case two years ago when only four of the 20-strong field managed to finish.

The ground was much better for last year’s renewal, where GOOD LOOK CHARM finished a good staying-on fourth.

Anthony Honeyball’s nine-year-old relishes testing ground, as he showed on his reappearance when winning well on heavy going at Sandown last month.

Promising 10lb claimer Chad Bament was in the saddle on that occasion and will be again at Kempton, and if his valuable claim is taken into account, Good Look Charm effectively runs off a four-pound lower mark than when lining up in this last season.

The conditions at Kempton should slow down his rivals, and while Good Look Charm does hit flat spots in his races, he stays well and is sure to be keeping on when many have cried enough.

At around 16/1, he looks a very solid each-way proposition.

Another I want to keep onside in the Lanzarote is the Jane Williams-trained KNIGHT OF ALLEN.

Connections also have Excelero entered in this race, but I would be surprised if they risked that horse on the ground, so hopefully Knight Of Allen is the one they choose to run.

He’s only a five-year-old but looks to be improving rapidly and will handle the bad ground.

His third last time out at Haydock, in what was a competitive handicap hurdle run on soft ground, was an eye-catching effort.

That was his handicap debut and first start at a trip beyond an extended two-mile trip, and the way he stayed on there suggested he would be suited to this further step up in distance.

Off a mark of 123, he could be well-treated too, and I think he offers a bit of value at 10/1, especially against Beat The Bat who only finished a neck ahead of him at Haydock and yet is a good deal shorter in the market.

Conditions at Warwick are already described as heavy and it will be touch and go if their feature Warwick Classic Chase (3.00pm) gets the go-ahead on Saturday.

If it does, you will certainly need a horse proven in the conditions, and clearly last year’s winner MY SILVER LINING holds an advantage over many of her rivals.

She stays this marathon trip very well on heavy ground and looks to have been prepped for this.

While her form is rather a mixed bag, having been pulled up at Wincanton and Haydock on her first two starts of the season, her most recent effort at Hereford signalled a return to form.

She’s only four pounds above her mark when winning this last year and must have a chance off a light racing weight if James Best can get her into a similar jumping rhythm as 12 months ago.

At around 6/1 she appeals more at the prices than favourite Mr Vango, for all that Sara Bradstock’s stayer is the one to beat.

