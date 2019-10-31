Chaos at People’s Vote as staff threatened with sack

The People’s Vote campaign was plunged further into chaos yesterday as workers were threatened with the sack and staff in turn held a vote of no-confidence in the organisation’s chair.

The second referendum campaign group has been in disarray in recent weeks due to bitter divisions over tactics at this turbulent political time.

Last week, director James McGrory and head of communications Tom Baldwin were unceremoniously sacked . The group’s chair, City PR guru Roland Rudd, told staff People’s Vote would be moving forward on a “more structured basis”.

Many staff members have refused to turn up for work since the sacking of McGrory and Baldwin. But today a person close to Rudd told the BBC they will be sacked unless they return.

A staff member told the BBC that People’s Vote was falling victim to a “coup” by “a multimillionaire who has contributed nothing to it”.

Staff members held an informal no-confidence vote in Rudd, with 40 voting against him and two voting in favour.

Rudd has also come under pressure from People’s Vote’s board, who have urged him to resign as chair of Open Britain, a group within People’s Vote.

Politics Home reported that board members Peter Mandelson, Will Straw, Joe Carberry and McGrory produced a statement in which they called Rudd’s behaviour “unforgivable” and demanded he step down.

People’s Vote has been approached for comment.

