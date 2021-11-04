Chancellor unveils £5 coin to commemorate Gandhi

The Chancellor has unveiled a commemorative £5 coin that pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The coin is part of the Royal Mint’s wider collection focused on the Hidnu festival of Diwali.

It depicts India’s national flower the lotus and goes on sale today (Thursday November 4).

The special collectors’ coin was designed by Heena Glover and includes one of Gandhi’s most famous quotes – “My life is my message.”

The Royal Mint’s collection includes the UK’s first gold bar featuring an image of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. It also features 1g and 5g gold bars in henna-style packaging.

Fitting tribute

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the coin was “a fitting tribute to an influential leader who inspired millions of people around the world.

“As a practicing Hindu, I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali. Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in the movement for Indian independence and it is fantastic to have a UK coin commemorating his remarkable life for the first time.”

Speaking of the coin, Nicola Howell, chief customer officer for The Royal Mint, added: “The beautiful design builds on the enduring relationship and cultural connections between the UK and India.”

India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence this year.