Championship Rugby winners Jersey Reds cease trading

Jersey Reds, who won the Championship Rugby season last year, are set to enter administration, according to reports. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Jersey Reds, who won the Championship Rugby season last year, have ceased trading.

Reds Chairman Mark Morgan said: “We had been able to start the season and maintain sufficient funds to cover the summer, but regret that our conversations with potential new investors as well as existing ones have been unsuccessful.”

“At one stage at the end of last season it appeared there was a viable way forward for the second tier once the new Professional Game Agreement was implemented from summer 2024, but Championship clubs have been left in the dark since that point and this led to a growing fatigue among those who may have invested, but could not be given any concrete assurance about when the new structure would come in, or how it would be funded.

“There are a large number of players, coaches and other members of staff who have made huge contributions to the club in recent seasons, and we regret that the massive effect this will have on all of them – it’s a very sad day.”

A key investor is said to have pulled out on Wednesday with the government, who part fund the club, apparently running out of patience.

City A.M. have approached the Rugby Football Union for comment.