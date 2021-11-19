Champagne Christmas promised by wine sellers despite supply problems

Wine sellers and sommeliers have scrambled to assure Brits they can have their tipple of choice this Christmas.

Wine importers have been challenged with Brexit-related paperwork at the border and rising costs on shipping containers.

Premium online wine seller Naked Wines share price tumbled 20 per cent yesterday as it cut its full-year sales forecast to £340m-355m, down from £355m-£375m previously.

It pointed the finger at “headwinds from global supply chain disruption,” which it said had impacted “availability for customers.”

However, CEO Nick Devlin told CityA.M. the firm was hoping for a “record” Christmas, anticipating 150,000 sales of its big Christmas cases. “In the UK, we’ve had to work very hard and get creative to make sure we get enough wine to ensure Christmas is on as scheduled.” The firm has stock-piled products to dodge shortages.

Separately, sommelier and Bubbleshop co-founder, Sandia Chang, said hefty paperwork had slowed deliveries. “Usually I get a lot of my shipment in around September, now I’m holding on that I will get it by Christmas but I’m not sure now.”

Read more English winemaker Chapel Down toasts surge in sales due to coronavirus lockdown

“It’s just a big headache with the new Brexit laws.”

The head sommelier at Michelin-starred restaurant Pied à Terre, urged Brits to try English sparkling wines this Christmas. “We should be looking closer to home, something that is readily available on our doorstep,” she said.

Trade organisation the Comité Champagne reduced the yield of 2020, so that growers could only produce 230m bottles, compared to a usual standard of 300m.

After poor weather hit recent harvests, Owen warned of a premium on champagne and estimated price increases of five-10 per cent could be on the horizon.