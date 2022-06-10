Centrica files application to reopen UK’s biggest natural gas storage facility

Centrica has filed a formal application to reopen Britain’s biggest natural gas storage site, after the site was closed five years ago for “economic” reasons.

The Windsor headquartered utility company has submitted a formal application to the North Sea energy regulator to reopen the Rough facility off the east coast of Yorkshire.

City A.M. understands that Centrica is currently in ongoing exploratory discussions to reopen the Rough storage facility, with a view to using it store natural gas in short to medium term, and hydrogen in the longer term future.

Centrica previously closed its gas storage facility in 2017, after the government refused to subsidise the cost of repairs to the North Sea facility.

The application comes as the government pushes forwards with plans to increase the UK’s gas storage capacity as a means of limiting the impacts of the energy crisis ahead of the coming winter.

The plans comes as global natural gas prices have soared in recent months as demand has outstripped supply, due to rebounding global demand following Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Rough facility consists of a depleted natural gas field, which lies 2.7km below the seabed, 18 miles off the coast of Yorkshire.