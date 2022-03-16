Centaur media’s earnings spike by 68 per cent in pandemic bounce back

City Of London Skyline

Marketing firm Centaur bounced back from pandemic difficulties with a 68 per cent spike in earnings.

The London-based company increased its revenue from £32.4m in 2020 to £39.1m in the last 12 months, representing a more than 20 per cent increase.

Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) spiked to nearly £6.5m, representing a rise by 68 per cent.

Meanwhile, its statutory profit was at £1.4m, up from a loss of more than £14m after tax, during coronavirus.

“After the challenges of 2020, Centaur entered 2021 as a strong and resilient business”, chief executive Swag Mukerji said.

He added, that in the last 12 months “we now have the talent, strategy and financial discipline to realise the opportunities that lie ahead.”