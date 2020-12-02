Cath Kidston returns to the high street with flagship Piccadilly store

Cath Kidston has this morning opened a flagship store in Piccadilly, which will be its only physical branch after the retro-inspired retailer fell into administration earlier this year.

The retailer closed all of its 60 UK stores in April, resulting in the loss of 900 jobs, after its Hong Kong private equity owner Baring appointed administrators following a failure to find a buyer.

Cath Kidston continued to trade online, with e-commerce now accounting for 85 per cent of its sales.

It said this morning that the 7,040 sq ft central London store will be “experiential” and has been designed to complement its digital-first strategy by showcasing a selection of products.

The announcement that Cath Kidston will reopen on the first day after lockdown has lifted follows a week of grim high street updates, which has seen Topshop-owner Arcadia fall into administration and Debenhams reveal it preparing to close all of its stores.

More than 25,000 retail jobs are at risk following the collapse of the two major high street brands.

The store – which the company has dubbed the “Home of Cath Kidston – will focus on beauty and wellness, home entertaining, a haberdashery and a Christmas gift emporium.

“Cath Kidston chief executive Melinda Paraie said: “London is at the heart of our brand and we are thrilled to introduce the newly reimagined 180 Piccadilly to our customers, just in time for Christmas.

“We are confident that our customers will recognise and love the quality and craft of the products in a highly curated environment, relatable to today’s lifestyle.”

“The Cath Kidston ethos is rooted in creating beautiful, functional pieces curated to bring everyday moments of joy, and that’s exactly what we’ve brought to life in 180 Piccadilly,” said Holly Marler, the retailer’s creative director, added.

“My team and I are delighted to welcome our loyal customers to this home from home – a store that celebrates all things Cath Kidston and is a cornerstone of our future plans for the brand.”