Castles Technology Expands Presence in Latin America With New Mexico City Office

Castles Technology, leader in Android payment acceptance solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Mexico City. This expansion strengthens the company’s presence in Latin America and enhances its ability to support customers with greater proximity, flexibility, and regional expertise. The new office represents one of Castles Technology’s largest team bases, reflecting the strong momentum and long term growth opportunities across the region.

The opening of the Mexico office follows the company’s recent expansion in Australia and reinforces Castles Technology’s strategy to establish strong regional hubs that provide responsive local service and direct access to global expertise.

The new Mexico City office will host an initial team of sales, technical support, project management, and operations. The space has been designed to scale as the company’s footprint grows, and as the demand for secure, reliable, and future-ready payment solutions continues to rise across Latin America.

Jean Philippe Niedergang, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO for EMEA Pacific LATAM at Castles Technology, said: “Opening our office in Mexico City is a significant milestone in Castles Technology’s global expansion. Latin America is a dynamic and rapidly evolving payments market, and having a permanent local presence allows us to support our customers with greater agility, innovation, and confidence. This investment demonstrates our long term commitment to the region and strengthens our ability to deliver trusted, future ready technology to partners across Latin America.”

Bruno Pirtouscheg, Senior Vice President for LATAM at Castles Technology, added: “This new office enhances our ability to serve customers in Mexico and throughout Latin America. With a dedicated and growing local team, we are better positioned to deliver personalized support, faster deployments, and flexible solutions tailored to the needs of banks, acquirers, fintechs, ISVs, and merchants. We are proud to deepen our presence in the region and to help advance payment technology across Latin America.”

Castles Technology has more than 30 years of global payments experience, operates in over 150 countries, and has deployed millions of payment devices worldwide. The company is known for its secure, durable, and innovative Android and Linux based payment terminals and its partner driven approach, built on values that include agility, trust, innovation, respect, and teamwork.

The Mexico City office marks an important step in Castles Technology’s continued growth and reinforces its commitment to building strong relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders throughout the region.

To learn more, visit: https://www.castlestech.com/

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology is a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, providing cutting-edge terminals, innovative solutions, and exceptional services to empower the payment ecosystem. Castles Technology partners with over thousands of customers including banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs, deploying millions of POS terminals worldwide for retailers of all sizes.

As the foremost Android payment acceptance, Castles Technology offers secure, reliable, and seamless solutions with global and local reach. With over 30 years of experience, the company’s dedicated community of experts is committed to anticipating and shaping the future of commerce worldwide, while their powerful devices, secure payment solutions, and top-notch services ensure unparalleled quality and performance.

The company believes in the importance of innovation and sustainability and is committed to making a positive impact on the world through our products, services, and operations. Website: https://www.castlestech.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209762495/en/

Contact

Scott Girling-Heathcote, SkyParlour for Castles Technology

scott@skyparlour.com

+44 (0)330 043 1315

Abstract

Castles Technology opens a Mexico City hub to enhance local expertise and support growing LATAM demand.

Company Logo